Buttigieg Says He Needs To Raise $13 Million To Stay Competitive Through Super Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he needs to raise $13 million to stay competitive through the 14-state Super Tuesday contests on March 3.

That's a tricky financial picture despite the former South Bend mayor's strong finish in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Buttigieg reported spending more than twice in January what he raised in January, hoping surprising finishes in the leadoff caucus and primary states would open the fundraising floodgates.

But delayed and muddled results from Iowa dampened what some donors say the campaign expected, though the campaign says it has raised $11 million to date in February.