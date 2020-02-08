Buttigieg Says He's Raised $4M Since Strong Showing In Iowa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg says he raised $4 million since the Iowa caucuses, an impressive haul for a candidate looking to capitalize on his strong showing to continue building a national political brand.

The campaign of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced Friday that it had collected $4 million since Tuesday.

The results from Monday's caucuses are too close for The Associated Press to call. In figures released by the state party, Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by 0.09 percentage points.

Both have declared victory. Buttigieg's fundraising numbers are another sign of strength for a candidate who was unknown in national politics a year ago.