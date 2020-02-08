Buttigieg Says He's Raised $4M Since Strong Showing In Iowa

By Associated Press 19 seconds ago

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.
Credit AP Photo/Elise Amendola

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg says he raised $4 million since the Iowa caucuses, an impressive haul for a candidate looking to capitalize on his strong showing to continue building a national political brand.

The campaign of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced Friday that it had collected $4 million since Tuesday.

The results from Monday's caucuses are too close for The Associated Press to call. In figures released by the state party, Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by 0.09 percentage points.

Both have declared victory. Buttigieg's fundraising numbers are another sign of strength for a candidate who was unknown in national politics a year ago. 

Tags: 
Buttigieg
fundraising
Iowa Caucuses
New Hampshire primary
2020 Presidential Election

