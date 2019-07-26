Buttigieg: Students Should Speak Out On Bias, Faults Trump

By Associated Press 32 seconds ago

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens to David Gross, right, as they tour Vector90, the coworking space created by the late Nipsey Hussle, in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Credit Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is urging students to speak out against racial bias when they experience it, and he faults President Donald Trump for deepening the nation's racial divide.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor fielded a series of questions Thursday about race relations after encountering a group of students in Los Angeles while on a tour of a business that was co-founded by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The apparently unplanned encounter with the group of mostly black students from the Midwest gave Buttigieg the opportunity to listen to their concerns about ongoing racial friction in cities and schools.

Buttigieg's visit was squeezed in on a long day of fundraising — a typical pattern for presidential candidates in California, one of the nation's fonts of campaign cash.

