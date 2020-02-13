Buttigieg's Record On Race Gets A Closer Look

By MICHELLE R. SMITH Associated Press 1 hour ago

Pete Buttigieg at a vigil held for a black South Bend resident shot and killed by a white SBPD officer in June of 2019.
Credit Justin Hicks/WVPE

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is facing a more intense spotlight on his past leadership on issues of race and policing as he tries to translate his strong showing in Iowa and New Hampshire into support in looming contests in more diverse states.

 Buttigieg, who spent eight years as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has in recent days tripped up at times as he was grilled about his record, including the racial disparity in marijuana arrests in South Bend and decisions that led to him having no African American leaders in his administration.  

Tags: 
Pete Buttigieg
African American voters
South Bend
race relations
Local
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

Buttigieg Lands Black South Carolina Lawmaker's Endorsement

By Associated Press 20 hours ago
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is picking up his first endorsement among South Carolina’s black lawmakers as attention in the early voting contest turns toward more diverse states.

Buttigieg‘s campaign announced Wednesday that the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor would be receiving backing from state Rep. JA Moore, a Democrat from Charleston.

Moore is a first-term lawmaker who initially backed California Sen. Kamala Harris last year, frequently appearing on cable networks to advocate for her candidacy.

Buttigieg Gains Backing From Indianapolis Mayor

By Associated Press Feb 6, 2020
AP Photo/Tom Davies

Pete Buttigieg's presidential bid has gained the backing of Indiana's other highest-profile Democrat as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined in filing the paperwork to place the former South Bend mayor's name on the state's May primary ballot.