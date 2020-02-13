Buttigieg's Record On Race Gets A Closer Look

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is facing a more intense spotlight on his past leadership on issues of race and policing as he tries to translate his strong showing in Iowa and New Hampshire into support in looming contests in more diverse states.

Buttigieg, who spent eight years as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has in recent days tripped up at times as he was grilled about his record, including the racial disparity in marijuana arrests in South Bend and decisions that led to him having no African American leaders in his administration.