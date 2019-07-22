Calling all kids: What's school for, anyway?

Ah, summer.

When the sun stays up late, and so do the kids. Full of pool days, picnics and popsicles. Bug bites and backyard barbecues.

And no school.



Kids wait all year for summer break. Lots of kids wish that break could last forever. Why can’t it? What's school for, anyway?

Do you have an answer? We know you go to school to learn, but learn what? And why do you need to learn stuff?

If you’re a kid, we want to hear from you. Ask a grown up for permission, and send us your answers. You can write it down in an email. Or you can record yourself using the voice memo app on a grown up’s phone. Or you can give us a call at (734) 408-1753‬ and leave us a voicemail with your information.

There are three important things to include in your message:

Your name The city you live in What you think school is for

Here are some instructions on how to record your message using a voice memo app or your computer:

Record in a quiet area without too much background noise. If you're an iPhone user, here are instructions for recording on your Voice Memo App pre-installed on your phone. If you're on an Android phone, you may need to download a voice recorder app, such as Smart Recorder or Voice Recorder (both are free) to record your message. If you'd rather record from your desktop or laptop, Audacity is a free audio recording tool, but many computers have applications pre-loaded that can do this for you. Once you've got your message recorded, send it to us at school@michiganradio.org