'Can I Carry The Empty Ones?' Pence Draws Backlash After PPE Delivery Joke

By Emma Atkinson 1 hour ago

A screenshot of a C-SPAN video in which Vice President Mike Pence delivers PPE to a Virginia nursing home.
Credit (C-SPAN Clip Screenshot)

Vice President Mike Pence has come under fire after video of him delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to a Virginia nursing home caught him asking to carry empty boxes "for the camera."

The former Indiana governor visited the Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, Virginia Thursday to deliver PPE from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In a video provided by C-SPAN, Pence is seen unloading boxes of PPE from a van and wheeling them to the door of the building.

After unloading, he points to some remaining boxes in the van, only to be told that they were empty.

"Can I carry the empty ones, just for the camera?" he asks. People laugh.

"Absolutely," a man responds. "They're a lot easier."

It is unclear if the boxes Pence unloaded earlier in the video were also empty.

He then speaks to the gathered crowd.

The incident begins around the 9-minute mark in the video below.

WFIU has reached out to Pence's office for a comment.

This story will be updated.

For the latest news and resources about COVID-19, bookmark our Coronavirus In Indiana page here.

Tags: 
mike pence
VP
empty packages
joke
backlash
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana

Related Content

IU Student Files Class-Action Complaint For Tuition And Fee Reimbursement

By Matt Rasnic 2 hours ago
(WFIU News file photo)

A class action complaint has been filed against the Indiana University Board of Trustees for COVID-19 related tuition reimbursements. 

The complaint was filed May 6, by Indianapolis-based Cox Law Office and Charleston, South Carolina-based Anastopoulo Law Firm in the Monroe County Circuit Court. 

The plaintiff is Justin Spiegel, an undergraduate student on the Bloomington campus from Illinois studying informatics, according to the complaint. 

Michiana Chronicles: This Ain't No Party, This Ain't No Disco

By May 7, 2020
Sid Shroyer

I miss my retired teacher friends. We meet once a month for breakfast to tell war stories, solve the problems of the world, and revel in our good fortune at having gotten out alive. We met last on March 6, right before the pandemic began to hit home.

Two months later, someone who looks like my wife, but with longer hair, flips channels between The Price is Right and the governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo seems like maybe he’d be a good teacher. Drew Carey, not so much.

I try to stay calm.

Maybe that’s a mistake.        

When Inmates Get COVID-19, Hoosier Families Say They Are Kept In The Dark

By Jake Harper 6 hours ago
Sean Tackett/WFIU/WTIU

Sherrie Sanders says she last spoke with her husband, George, on April 12. It was Easter Sunday. 

“He told me he was very sick. He had a fever of 102,” she says. “He knew he had [COVID-19], but they weren’t checking him. That’s the last I heard from him.“

Sherrie says her husband has diabetes and other medical issues that make him susceptible to even minor illnesses. “Whenever he gets sick, he’s hospitalized.” 