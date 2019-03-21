Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Franklin Elementary Schools

Elementary students in Franklin are learning at home on Thursday after tests revealed cancer-causing chemicals in two schools. District officials say preliminary results show unsafe levels of TCE and PCE in vapor underneath Needham and Webb Elementary schools.

Those same chemicals have been found in some homes and other areas of Franklin. Residents suspect they’re coming from the old Amphenol industrial site and that they’re causing childhood cancers in the area.

READ MORE: School To Start After Chemical Testing At Franklin Elementary Schools

The company EnviroForensics first took samples at Needham and Webb in August, but the results came back below health screening levels. In this recent round of testing, three out of seven samples at Webb had unsafe levels of the chemicals as did two out of 10 samples at Needham.

Students at Franklin Community Schools start their spring break on Friday. EnviroForensics says it will do additional testing at the elementary schools during that time and provide an update on Thursday March 28.

Indiana environmental reporting is supported by the Environmental Resilience Institute, an Indiana University Grand Challenge project developing Indiana-specific projections and informed responses to problems of environmental change.