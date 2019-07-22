Cancer Wellness Project Launches In Indiana

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Cancer survivors in Indiana can now turn to a new program for wellness services beyond their treatment. The initiative will also provide research opportunities.

The Indiana Cancer Wellness Center has started collecting data at an Indianapolis health and fitness facility. The program is open to all Hoosiers who have had a cancer diagnosis.

Indiana University School of Medicine's Dr. Jamie Renbarger says the goal is to help people get back to life during and after cancer treatment.

"So they can be as healthy as possible, both physically, as well as cognitively and emotionally and nutritionally," says Renbarger.

Cancer survivor Michael Sajdyk is halfway through his personalized program and says he feels great.

"My energy level has gone up, which is wonderful, and when I can look back and see how far I’ve come in such a short time," says Sajdyk.

Participants will be entered into a statewide registry and may donate a genetic sample. Their data will be used by medical students and others in research projects.

"Not only their physical functioning and fitness outcomes, but also on their emotional wellness and just their overall activity levels," says Renbarger.

The program plans to expand to other university sites across Indiana. IU School of Medicine, Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute, IUPUI and others partnered to create the center.

