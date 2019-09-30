Candidate Events For Voters In South Bend, Mishawaka, And Elkhart

Listen to a radio version of this story.

Voters in Northern Indiana have several chances to connect with candidates before the November municipal elections.

There will be debates, forums, and meet the candidate events in the next few weeks for voters in South Bend, Mishawaka, and Elkhart.

All candidates in contested races have said they will participate.

Elizabeth Bennion is the director of the American Democracy Project of IU South Bend. She said sometimes local politics get overlooked.

“Local politics affects so much of our daily lives and sometimes people are not engaged and involved in the way they should be if they want to affect these decisions.”

Bennion says these events are an opportunity for voters to change that.

Municipal elections are on November 5th.

Information about the events is below.

ADP/LWV POLITICAL DEBATES & FORUMS – FALL 2019

--ELKHART—MISHAWAKA—SOUTH BEND—

Meet the Candidates - South Bend | September 30, 2019 - 6:00 pm

St. Joseph County Public Library, 304 S. Main Street, South Bend

Meet the candidates on your South Bend municipal ballot.

South Bend Mayoral Candidate Debate | October 1, 2019 – 6:30 pm

1001 Wiekamp Hall - Indiana University South Bend, 1800 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend

Join us for a debate between Democrat James Mueller and Republican Sean Haas.

Televised live debate from 7-8pm. Arrive early to secure a seat and submit candidate questions.

At-Large Candidate Forum - Mishawaka | October 3, 2019 - 6:00 pm

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library, 209 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka

Join us for a public forum in which the candidates answer questions about the issues that matter most to you. Five candidates are running for three at-large seats on Mishawaka’s Common Council.

Elkhart Mayoral Candidate Debate | October 7, 2019 – 6:30 pm

Crystal Ballroom, Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main Street, Elkhart

Join us for a debate between Democrat Rod Roberson and Republican Dave Miller.

Televised live debate from 7-8pm. Arrive about 6:30 to secure a seat and submit candidate questions.

Candidate Forum - Elkhart Common Council | October 8, 2019 – 6:30 pm

Crystal Ballroom, Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main Street, Elkhart

Join us for a forum featuring the at-large and contested district candidates for Common Council.

Contested District Candidate Forum - South Bend Common Council | October 10, 2019 - 6:00 pm

1001 Wiekamp Hall - Indiana University South Bend, 1800 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend

Meet the candidates running in contested districts (4, 5) as they answer your questions about how they will work on the Common Council to address the issues that matter to you!

Contested District Candidate Forum - Mishawaka Common Council | October 14, 2019 - 6:00 pm

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library, 209 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka

Meet the candidates running in contested districts (2, 3, 4) as they answer your questions about how they will work on the Common Council to address the issues that matter to you!

At-Large Candidate Forum - South Bend Common Council | Oct 15, 2019 - 6:00 pm

1001 Wiekamp Hall - Indiana University South Bend, 1800 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend

Join us for a candidate forum featuring candidates competing for the three at-large seats on the South Bend Common Council. Five candidates are running for three at-large seats.

Events will last two hours, which includes time for an informal reception after the formal event. Voters are encouraged to submit questions in advance, or on notecards during the forums.

For event details, visit iusb.edu/adp or facebook.com/iusbadp.

Library events are co-sponsored by the St. Joseph County Public Library and Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library. Mayoral debates will be broadcasted live on My Michiana TV and livestreamed at ABC57.com. All media outlets are welcome (and encouraged!) to cover these events. Contact Dr. Bennion to arrange advanced interviews or livestreams.

Voters may send questions for candidates to adp@iusb.edu. Be sure to identify the city and race.