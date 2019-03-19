CASA Volunteers Advocate At The Statehouse

Hundreds of Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASAs, from around the state gathered at the Statehouse for their annual CASA advocacy day.

CASAs work to help children who are abused or neglected in Indiana to navigate the court system and advocate for what is in the child’s best interest. They are volunteers and based in 84 Hoosier counties.

Senate President Pro Temp Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) says improving the state’s Department of Child Services, DCS, is one of the top priorities for lawmakers this session. Budget considerations could add more than $300 million per year to DCS.

"But if you compare that with the amount of money the CASA programs get across the state of Indiana and the impact you have, you’ve got to be considered one of the best bargains we have," says Bray.

More than 4,700 CASAs volunteered in Indiana last year.