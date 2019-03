The White House floats reining in some student loans to unburden the federal government of related debt. The Fed governors are set to meet once again to assess interest rates. Plus, Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta is leading the way in cashless concessions. And Myspace loses 12-years worth of music uploaded to the once popular social media site — over 50 million songs.

