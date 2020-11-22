Casinos Have New Rules To Follow After Latest Indiana COVID-19 Regulations

Indiana casinos have a few new rules to follow after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest COVID-19 executive order.

The regulations, imposed by the Indiana Gaming Commission, apply to casinos in counties labeled orange or red on the state’s color-coded map that measures the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Casinos in orange counties have to create a designated area – away from the gaming floor and any walking paths – where people can eat, drink and smoke, while socially distanced. Otherwise, eating and drinking are prohibited anywhere else in the casino (other than a restaurant) and mask-wearing is required at all times.

If a casino is in a red-colored county, it must also reduce its already limited capacity by 15 percent.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.