Cass County Seeks Special Prosecutor Over Diamond Lake Sandbar Party

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

A video showing hundreds of people partying at the Diamond Lake Sandbar in Michigan on the Fourth of July despite the pandemic went viral over the weekend. Now Cass County officials are looking to take action against the party organizers.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office requested a special prosecutor to review for any possible violations that may have occurred during the party.

Sheriff Richard Behnke says he wants the special prosecutor to look at possible trespassing and damage to property, but he’s not as concerned about crowd size.

“By no means am I looking towards the Governor’s orders or anything like that," he said. "I don’t think there was any violations there.”

The event gained attention due to many partygoers in the video not appearing to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Cass County prosecutor's office filed a request for a special prosecutor with the Attorney General's office this week.