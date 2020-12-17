Cedric Richmond, Close Biden Adviser, Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Cedric Richmond, a congressman who is a close adviser to President-elect Joe Biden, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the transition team said on Thursday.

Richmond, who Biden picked as his director of the Office of Public Engagement, was not in close contact with Biden, his spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. He will quarantine for 14 days and be tested twice before returning to in-person work, she said.

Richmond had been at a rally for the Senate runoffs in Georgia on Tuesday, but was not in close contact with the candidates, Bedingfield said. "Richmond's interactions with the president-elect happened in open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC's timeframe for close contact. Richmond traveled to Georgia on his own and not with the president-elect," she said.

Biden was tested for COVID-19 with a PCR test on Thursday and COVID-19 was not detected, Bedingfield said.

Richmond is one of several high-profile political figures to have tested positive for the virus.

President Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, had in October dealt with illness caused by the virus, as well as several others in the Republican's inner circle.

Richmond's diagnosis also comes as a vaccine against the coronavirus is scheduled to begin being widely distributed.

Vice President Pence will on Friday receive a vaccine against the virus, and Biden is expected to receive one as early as next week.

