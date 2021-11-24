Celebrate Hanukkah Nov. 29 from 7-10pm with WVPE

7 -8pm - Hanukkah Lights A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features all new Hanukkah stories. Read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Murray and Susan looked back into the show's 30 year archive and picked their favorite stories: "Hanukkah Gelt" by Sholem Aleichem, "Gifts of the Last Night" by Rebecca Goldstein, "How To Spell The Name Of G-d" by Ellen Orleans, "Of Love and Latkes" by Lia Pripstein, and "Erev Christmas" by Clement Clarke Moore, translated by Marie Jaffe.

8-9pm - Eternal Echoes for Hanukkah Violinist Itzhak Perlman and Jewish music scholar and performer Hankus Netsky join host James David Jacobs for an hour of songs and stories celebrating the holiday known as "The Festival of Lights."

9-10pm - Candles Burning Brightly Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite and exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music. Music includes: Dov Frimer (arr Netsky and Jacobson); Al HaNissim – Zamir Chorale of Boston and Ensemble; Traditional -- Blessing Melody - Andrea Stern, harp; Traditional (arr Ellstein; choral arr Jacobson, orch Gelber); Candle Blessings – Cantor Morton Shames, Aram Demirjian; New England Conservatory Chorus and Orchestra and more!