Celebrate Kwanzaa Monday Night At 9pm On 88.1 WVPE

Monday, Dec. 28, 9 PM - A Season’s Griot
A Season's Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot. https://www.whqr.org/post/seasons-griot-2020-rebroadcast-2018-program#stream/0