Celebrate Kwanzaa Monday Night At 9pm On 88.1 WVPE

By WVPE Staff 3 minutes ago

Credit https://www.whqr.org/post/seasons-griot-2020-rebroadcast-2018-program#stream/0

Monday, Dec. 28, 9 PM - A Season’s Griot

A Season's Griot is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program.  Hosted for 25 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Burnette, and other members of the Season’s Griot family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot. https://www.whqr.org/post/seasons-griot-2020-rebroadcast-2018-program#stream/0

Tags: 
A Season's Griot
Kwanzaa
Feature

Related Content

WATCH VIDEOS: NPR Hosts Encourage Generosity Toward Your Local Public Radio Station

By Diane Daniels Dec 23, 2020
NPR

Michiana Chronicles: The Light Of The World

By Dec 23, 2020
Heather Curlee-Novak

It is so very cold, and it is so very dark.  The cold seeps into my bones and makes me want to just sit here in my chair with a fuzzy blanket and slippers.  I only have energy to zone out in a book or watch Netflix until my eyes dry out.

Photo Of the Week- December Sunset

By Diane Daniels 22 hours ago
Melanie Helmuth

There's something about a December sunset. The latest WVPE Photo of the Week features the sunset along the Millrace Canal in Goshen. Thanks to Melanie Helmuth for this image she captured on the evening of December 18th from River Race Drive in Goshen as a flock of geese winged their way through the photo. 

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.