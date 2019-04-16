Celebrities Donating To Buttigieg Campaign

Pete Buttigieg, whose campaign raked in $7 million after emerging as an unexpected hit, has also started to draw celebrity attention.

"West Wing" star Bradley Whitford gave $2,000, actor Ryan Reynolds donated $250, NFL network broadcaster Rich Eisen gave $500 and "Game of Thrones" executive producer Carolyn Strauss chipped in $250.

Buttigieg also drew at least one contribution from an unusual source. James Murdoch, the son of conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose Fox News is closely allied with President Donald Trump, cut Buttigieg a $2,800 donation, records show.

