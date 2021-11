WVPE is a proud media sponsor of The Center at Donaldson as they present Songs of the Season.

The program features a variety of holiday music with soprano Jessica McDormack and tenor J.R. Fralick accompanied by Andrew Jennings. It will be held at the Ancilla Domini Chapel in Donaldson Indiana just west of Plymouth on Saturday afternoon December 11th at 4pm. All are welcome. To find out more go to PoorHandMaids.org