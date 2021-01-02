Century Center Opening As Warming Site For Those Without Power

The ice and snow is creating power outages throughout Michiana. In response, the City of South Bend is opening a warming site at the Century Center.

(You can read more in the release below.)

The City of South Bend has opened the Century Center to serve as a warming site for residents who are without power and heat.



Residents can take shelter at the Century Center, 20 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd, South Bend, IN 46601, beginning at 5 p.m. today and continuing until the need subsides. Because of the continuing threat of COVID-19, residents at the warming site will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus.



The warming site will make available electrical outlets for residents who have medical or other needs. Pets cannot be brought into the Century Center.



Residents who need immediate medical attention or are experiencing an emergency should call 911.