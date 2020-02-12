Indiana recently marked 100 years since its ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. There have always been perceptions about how women vote. But are they true? We talk about it with the authors of a new book on the topic, “A Century of Votes for Women.”

We also talk to Bob Vollmer, a state surveyor retiring at age 102. We ask him about his favorite state parks, and he tells us a story about the time he made a deal with a gangster.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Christina Wolbrecht

Author, “A Century of Votes for Women”

Kevin Corder

Author, “A Century of Votes for Women”

Bob Vollmer

Retiring Land Surveyor, Indiana Department of Natural Resources