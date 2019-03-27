Changes coming for Michigan’s guardianship system under new task force

Stateside's conversation with Alison Hirschel and Gerogia Callis

A new state task force on elder abuse was announced by the state's Attorney General Dana Nessel Monday. One of the first issues they are tackling is reforms to the state’s guardianship system. Guardians are assigned by probate courts to take over the medical, financial, and other decisions for someone deemed "incapacitated" by the court. We talk to task force member Alison Hirschel, who is also director and managing attorney of the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative. We also hear from Georgia Callis, Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Michigan Guardianship about her reaction to proposed reforms.

