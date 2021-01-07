Charges, Arrests In Mishawaka Central Park Shooting

Today the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office announced new developments in the shooting that took place last month at Central Park in Mishawaka. Charging documents indicated it was a marijuana drug deal gone wrong.

(You can read the release below.)

St. Joseph County –The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Daniel Allen, 17 years old of South Bend, in connection with a St. Joseph County Metro Homicide (CMHU) investigation. He is charged in the December 15, 2020, fatal shooting of Vincenzo Trozzy (Central Park, Mishawaka). He is charged with: Count I: Murder a Felony Count II: Attempted Robbery Resulting a Level 2 Felony in Serious Bodily Injury Count III: Attempted Murder a Level 1 Felony A Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement was also filed in this cause number. Mr. Allen was arrested on January 4, 2021 and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail in connection with this investigation. Probable cause was found. Defendant was ordered held without bond and remains in the custody of the St. Joseph County Jail. He is scheduled to appear before a St. Joseph County Magistrate this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. (Traffic & Misdemeanor Courtroom, 1855 Courthouse, 112 S. Lafayette Blvd, South Bend).Please see attached Criminal Information and Supplemental Affidavit in Support of Probable Cause. A second individual, Tayshawn Malczynski, 16 of South Bend, was also arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with this investigation and subsequently booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on preliminary suspicion of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Attempted Robbery; he remains in custody there. His arrest is still under review by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office and no formal criminal charges have been filed as of the issuance of this release. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Level 2 Felony is 10 to 30 years. The sentencing range for a Level 1 Felony is 20 to 40 years. A Felony Firearm Sentencing can add an additional 5 to 20 years to the conviction of the underlying offense. Please be advised that the charges filed against Daniel Allen are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Please be advised that Tayshawn Malczynski was arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on preliminary suspicion only and that he is presumed innocent until and unless charged and convicted in a court of law.