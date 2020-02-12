CHE Unveils New Strategic Plan To Enhance Equity, College Completion For Hoosiers

Listen to the radio version of this story as it aired on Indiana Public Broadcasting stations.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education unveiled its latest strategic plan Tuesday during the annual State of Higher Education address.

Commissioner for Higher Education, Teresa Lubbers, has long highlighted higher education's role in addressing Indiana's workforce needs, and at this year's annual address, her message focused on how higher education has to change with an increasingly diverse state to accomplish some lofty goals.

She says for one, people need more avenues to earn credentials.

"The new economy will demand educational upgrades throughout life, and higher education must be more agile and relevant to meet this need," she says.

Lubbers says the commission also aims to enhance equity in communities around the state, and develop talent. To do it, the commission will focus on a handful of action items, including building more affordability into schools and programs, increasing community engagement, and strengthening partnerships with teachers and K-12 schools.

Lubbers says the commission will highlight progress by "keeping score" on an annual report card.

"Beginning this year, the commission will release an annual report card highlighting progress on each of the three metrics outlined in our new plan, as well as stories about the people and organizations helping us move the needle," she says.

The three metrics the commission will use to measure progress include: growth of the state's median income, progress toward the state's goal of at least 60 percent of adults earning a higher education credential, and the number of programs offering on the job or other hands on career relevant training.

