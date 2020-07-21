Child Care In A Pandemic

Child care providers across the state are implementing new safety routines as children come back, like temperature checks at the door and the regular sanitation of toys. But it can take a lot of resources to get it right.

We talk to a panel of child care experts and advocates about how the pandemic is impacting child care facilities across the state, and the families that rely on them. Will child care providers be able to keep their doors open? And how much will our economic recovery depend on it?

Produced by Maggie Gelon.

Guests:

Cheryl Reynolds

Executive Director, Grand Tots Daycare Center

Maureen Weber

President & CEO, Early Learning Indiana

Mollie Smith

Program Director, Child Care Answers

Nicole Norvell

Director, Family and Social Services Administration Office of Early Childhood and Out of School Learning

Kerri Wortinger

Elementary School Principal, Mississinewa Community School Corporation