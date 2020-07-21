Child Care In A Pandemic

Child care providers across the state are implementing new safety routines as children come back, like temperature checks at the door and the regular sanitation of toys. But it can take a lot of resources to get it right.
We talk to a panel of child care experts and advocates about how the pandemic is impacting child care facilities across the state, and the families that rely on them. Will child care providers be able to keep their doors open? And how much will our economic recovery depend on it?
Produced by Maggie Gelon.
Guests:
Cheryl Reynolds
Executive Director, Grand Tots Daycare Center
Maureen Weber
President & CEO, Early Learning Indiana
Mollie Smith
Program Director, Child Care Answers
Nicole Norvell
Director, Family and Social Services Administration Office of Early Childhood and Out of School Learning
Kerri Wortinger
Elementary School Principal, Mississinewa Community School Corporation