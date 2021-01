Sharon Pierce is one of the most prominent figures on child welfare issues in Indiana, and recently announced her retirement as CEO of The Villages of Indiana, a nonprofit child and family services agency.

Today we talk with Pierce about her career, and the history of child welfare issues in Indiana. We'll also find out how the pandemic has impacted kids and families across the state, and how agencies have adapted.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guest:

Sharon Pierce

CEO, The Villages of Indiana