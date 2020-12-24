Christmas Day Programming On 88.1 WVPE

9 AM to Noon - Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

An NPR Christmas tradition continues on WVPE. Hosted by Lynn Neary. In the first hour, stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. The final hour includes stories of the season told thru music with interviews from the NPR Archives. Kenny Rogers, Katie Melua, Sting, Amy Grant and Jon Batiste talk about the power of music at Christmas. https://www.npr.org/2017/11/20/564037833/tinsel-tales-4-npr-christmas-stories-told-through-song

1 PM - All Songs Considered For The Holidays: The Return To The Cabin

For the first holiday extravaganza in 2012 (at a snow-covered cabin in the woods), nearly all of the invited guests canceled. The party was a lovable flop, but it launched a tradition that’s continued since, including trips to Bermuda, the north pole and even outer space. For this holiday party, Bob and Robin return to the cozy cabin where it all began. The special guests include Taylor Swift, Jenny Lewis, Tarriona "Tank" Ball, Lucy Dacus and more. What could possibly go wrong? https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/

7 PM - Sound Opinions 2020 Holiday Extravaganza

Sound Opinions hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot welcome their crate-digging Kris Kringle, Andy Cirzan to share great holiday songs that aren't played-out. https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/345860-sound-opinions-2020-holiday-extravaganza

8 PM - A Mountain Stage Holiday

Join Mountain Stage host Larry Gross for an hour filled with beautiful music to mark the season. The show features special guests Holly Cole, Joan Baez, Bruce Cockburn, Loudon Wainwright III, The Roches, Kathy Mattea and more. All performances were recorded live on the Mountain Stage. https://www.mountainstage.org/radio/Pages/ontheradio.aspx?ontheradioid=224

9 PM - The Moth Holiday Special: Unexpected Gifts of December

A special Holiday Hour from The Moth. The unexpected gifts of December: holiday customs, brand new traditions, flying cows, fruit, luminaries and a magical forest. https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/192769-1623-the-moth-holiday-special-unexpected-gifts-o

10 PM - Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration 2020

Jazz Night in America brings you holiday classics from their past five seasons – featuring fresh arrangements and entertaining storytelling recorded live from Rose Theater in New York City. You'll hear the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, plus special guest vocalists Catherine Russell and Kenny Washington. Christian McBride hosts. https://www.npr.org/2020/12/10/943875388/ring-in-the-holiday-season-with-sherman-irby