Head to a fancy coffee shop, an organic food store, or — soon, in many states — a CVS Pharmacy, and you'll see all kinds of products marked with three letters: CBD. That stands for "cannabidiol," a compound derived from cannabis that doesn't give a "high." But even as market research firms anticipate the CBD industry crossing the $1 billion threshold in the next few years, regulatory confusion clouds its future.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.