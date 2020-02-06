City Of Elkhart Unveils New Plan For Tolson Center

By 25 seconds ago

Elkhart residents listen to new plan for Tolson Center.
Credit Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE News

The City of Elkhart unveiled a new plan for the Tolson Community Center at a public meeting Thursday night.

Elkhart residents got the chance to learn about the new plan for the Tolson Center and ask questions.

Some of the changes coming to the center include an expansion with a second gym and turf field and a new governing board. The board will be made up of 15 people, some appointed by the mayor and others through nominations made by residents.

City officials said the goal of the new board is to prevent the Tolson Center from being used as a political pawn and make sure the center operates smoothly. It reopened last September after being closed for about a year.

Tara Morris, an Elkhart resident, said the Tolson Center is a place for people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to come together.

“Moving forward I think this is something that’s going to have the opportunity to serve so many more residents.”

The reopened center is expected to have activities available for city residents of all ages.

Elkhart officials expect the city council to approve the plan within the next month and to break ground in Spring 2021.

