City Of South Bend Announces 10-Year Plan To Rebuild Neighborhood Streets

By 48 minutes ago

Standing on the corner of Dundee and Ford Streets on South Bend’s west side, Mayor James Mueller displays a copy of the city’s 10-year plan to rebuild its streets. Under the new plan, Dundee Street is scheduled for repair later this year.
Credit Gemma DiCarlo / WVPE Public Radio

On Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller announced a draft of a 10-year plan to rebuild South Bend’s streets. In the short term, the city will invest $25 million in street repair over the next three years.

The plan is the result of a 2018 community survey that showed neighborhood street conditions were a big concern for South Bend residents.

 

Using the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) system, the city has ranked which streets are most in need of repair. The ones that need structural fixes, as opposed to just patching or paving, will be repaired in a three-year span.

 

Mueller said the plan was designed to ensure roads would be fixed equitably across the city’s neighborhoods.

 

“Neighborhood infrastructure is a basic city service,” he said. “It shouldn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in, you should have roughly the same quality of service across the city.”

 

The city has made all of the street data available through an online dashboard. Residents can see how their streets rate, what repairs they’ll need and where those repairs fall in the timeline. 

 

Residents can also submit feedback through the dashboard. Mueller says that feedback will be incorporated into the final version of the plan, which is expected later this month. 

 

If the Common Council approves funding, construction on the first group of streets is scheduled to begin this summer. 

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

 

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
City of South Bend
Mayor James Mueller
road repairs
rebuild our streets
Local

Related Content

City Of South Bend Offers Grants To Restaurants That Have Innovated To Stay Open During The Pandemic

By Jan 29, 2021
Gemma DiCarlo / WVPE Public Radio

The City of South Bend and the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce announced a new grant program on Jan. 29 for local restaurants and bars.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said the $2,000 Restaurant Innovation grants are meant to help local restaurants offset the cost of making their facilities pandemic-safe.

 

“They’re being asked to innovate and invest in new things like igloos, barriers," he said. "We want our local small businesses to know that we’re here for them and we’re gonna do whatever we can as a city.”

 