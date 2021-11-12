City of South Bend reaches wage agreement with firefighter’s union

The City of South Bend announced Friday that it had reached a wage agreement with South Bend Firefighter Local 362.

Negotiations between the city and the firefighter's union stalled last month, forcing the South Bend Common Council to pass a placeholder salary ordinance.

That ordinance gave firefighters a one-year salary increase of 2.25 percent, less than the 2.5 percent raise all city employees received.

According to a release from the city, the new agreement would raise the base pay for First Class Firefighters by 8.5 percent over the next three years. It also increases firefighters’ city residency incentive from $400 to $2,500 per year and funds a post-employment health plan for firefighters when they retire.

“Reaching an agreement was essential for a multitude of reasons, and I couldn’t be any prouder of both sides for getting this done,” Fire Chief Carl Buchanon said in a release. “Our firefighters have served with distinction throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to the South Bend Fire Department continuing to showcase our professionalism and excellent service as we move forward.”

The agreement also expands the pension base for firefighters by 15.5 percent over the next three years.

“Our high performing fire service has my utmost respect and appreciation for the work our firefighters do each and every day to keep us safe,” Mayor James Mueller said in the release. “I'm glad that we were able to offer them the best wage and pension base package in terms of percentage increases in twenty years.”

The release says union members approved the agreement in a 187 to 16 vote, but it still needs to pass the Common Council to take effect.

At their Oct. 25 meeting, multiple council members expressed willingness to approve a new contract should the city and firefighters come to a better agreement.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

