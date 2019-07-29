City Of South Bend Seeks Input On Law Enforcement Issues

A spokesman for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg released the following information about efforts to gain more public input on policing:

Today the South Bend Board of Public Safety unveiled a series of seven moderated community meetings to publicly solicit input from residents on a range of law enforcement issues. The series follows a number of community meetings with the Mayor and City staff. Sessions will bring together members of the Group Violence Intervention Core Group, the South Bend Police Department Roundtable, members of the Common Council, South Bend Police Department leadership, and members of the Mayor’s Office. Members of the public will receive information about listed subjects and have the opportunity to provide feedback during each meeting. Feedback from the meetings will be presented to the Board of Public Safety for review and possible implementation.

Every meeting in the public series will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Dates, topics, and locations are listed below:

August 8: Kickoff Meeting at Charles Black Community Center, dinner provided. RSVP for meal by emailing rsvp@southbendin.gov.

August 15: Body Camera Policy Review at Charles Black Community Center

August 20: Use of Force Policy Review at Charles Black Community Center

August 27: Vehicle Pursuit Policy Review at Martin Luther King, Jr. Center

September 5: Training Review at Charles Black Community Center

September 12: Recruiting Review at Martin Luther King, Jr. Center

September 19: Recap and Next Steps at Charles Black Community Center, dinner provided