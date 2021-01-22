Class III Gaming Could Be Coming To South Bend's Four Winds Casino

Slot machines, blackjack and roulette could be coming to South Bend’s Four Winds Casino in the near future.

The Chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and Governor Eric Holcomb announced that they successfully negotiated a tribal-state compact to authorize Class III gaming at the South Bend casino.

The agreement is the first of its kind in state history, and is the result of a year and a half of negotiations between the Pokagon Band and the state.

The compact has been submitted to the Indiana General Assembly, where it will need to undergo the public legislative process before taking effect.

(You can read the full release from the Indiana Gaming Commission below.)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA & DOWAGIAC, MICHIGAN- Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Chairman Matthew Wesaw of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi are pleased to announce the successful negotiation of a federally required tribal-state compact. On August 13, 2019, the Pokagon Band submitted a request to Governor Holcomb to begin compact negotiations to authorize Class III gaming activities at its South Bend casino. The negotiations engaged in by the Pokagon Band and State of Indiana have culminated in a compact executed today. Pursuant to state law, the compact has been submitted to the President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and Speaker of the House Todd Huston for ratification. The tribal-state compact will undergo the public legislative process and the negotiation teams will offer explanation of specific terms for that process.

A first in Indiana’s history, this compact was executed in accordance with state law and federal law and obligations and recognizes the sovereign rights of both the State of Indiana and the Pokagon Band. It demonstrates the value of our ongoing government-to-government relationship and the commitment of each party to fulfill their responsibilities to their citizens while working cooperatively to comply with all applicable laws.