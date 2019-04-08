Coal boss threatened to shut mines following safety complaints

The head of the nation’s largest underground coal mining company threatened to shut down a West Virginia mine following safety complaints from miners, according to documents and secretly recorded audio files obtained by Marketplace from a federal appeals court.

At issue is a speech that Robert Murray, founder and chief executive of Murray Energy, gave before hundreds of miners in Marshall County, West Virginia, in April 2014. The address is at the center of miners’ rights lawsuit pending before a federal appeals court.

In the address, Murray threatens to shut down the Marshall County mine. According to the secretly recorded speech – transcribed by the U.S. Department of Labor and released by a federal appeals court – he stated:

The threat of mine closure and job loss was reinforced by an accompanying PowerPoint slide shown at the meeting:

Murray’s speech – versions of which he gave at four other company coal mines in West Virginia, according to court documents – is at the center of a legal fight over mine safety and the role of individual miners in reporting safety issues they encounter underground. By law, coal miners have a right to bring safety complaints to government inspectors – anonymously.

“The right comes from the 1969 Coal Mine Health and Safety Act, was enacted after a terrible mine disaster in Farmington, West Virginia that killed 70-some coal miners,” law professor Patrick McGinley at West Virginia University said. “Confidentiality was found by Congress to be essential to protect miners who report hazards.”

Without the protection of anonymity, miners can face retaliation from their bosses. “There have been miners in my hometown who have brought safety issues to the company and have actually been fired,” said former Murray miner Gary Bentley, who is not a party to this case. “But more common than that is, you’re given the worst job there is.”

Coal mining fatalities have fallen dramatically since the law’s passage: 1,078 miners died in mining accidents in 1969, according to federal statistics, compared to 12 in 2018. The profession was far more fatal in the early 20th century; from 1903 to 1930 at least 1,926 miners died in accidents annually. That averages out to 37 deaths per week.

From the perspective of Murray Energy, too many of its miners had made frivolous safety complaints later declared “negative” by federal inspectors, as Robert Murray stated in his 2014 speech. Complaints can trigger costly inspections and shut down mine production. Going forward, Murray said miners would be required to bring their complaints directly to company managers, as well as federal inspectors.

Here’s the legal rub: the miners in this case argue this requirement violates their right to notify the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) in secret. Murray, however, denied any intention of undercutting that right.

Murray Energy did not reply to requests for a response, but a lawyer representing the company argued in federal court that Murray did not intend to violate miners’ rights.

“The purpose of the presentation was not to scold miners for calling MSHA,” said Margaret Lopez on behalf of Murray Energy, “but rather to remind miners of their important role under the Mine Act in keeping management informed of safety issues.”

The miners in this case are members of the United Mine Workers of America, which declined to comment on pending litigation.

A decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit, is pending.