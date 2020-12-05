Coal Industry Stepping Up Lobbying In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two large coal companies have started a new lobbying push as Indiana legislators are poised to again consider steps that could bolster the industry facing a shift toward renewable energy sources. Oklahoma-based Alliance Coal and Terre Haute-based Hallador Energy launched a new trade association named Reliable Power, aiming to rebrand coal from a polluting, low-tech fuel into a reliable source of electricity. Republican lawmakers are preparing proposals for the upcoming legislative session that they say will address stability and reliability on the electrical grid. Environmental and consumer groups, however, worry that legislation could stall the growth of wind and solar power.

Why Those Harmed By Coal Pollution Need To Be Heard As Coal Plants Shut Down

By Rebecca Thiele Nov 23, 2020
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

When a coal plant shuts down, the loss of jobs and tax revenue can be devastating for the towns that host them. The state is grappling with how to help workers and local governments in Indiana with that transition.

How A Coal Plant's Closures Could Affect One Indiana Town And What It Plans To Do About It

By Rebecca Thiele Nov 23, 2020
(Alan Mbathi/IPB News)

Within the next decade, nine coal plants in Indiana are expected to close or partially shut down. While that may mean cleaner air, it can also have repercussions for the towns that host these plants. In the first in our two-part series, we look at how the transition away from coal could play out in the southern Indiana town of Petersburg.

New College Certificate Program Aimed At Retraining Coal Plant Workers

By Rebecca Thiele Oct 6, 2020
(FILE PHOTO: Seth Tackett/WTIU)

A new program at Indiana State University aims to retrain coal plant workers in electric transmission and distribution. ISU designed the one-year certificate program with the utility Hoosier Energy, whose Merom Generating Station in Sullivan County is set to retire in 2023. 