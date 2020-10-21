Colorado Mayor Dealing With Rise In COVID-19: 'This Is Going To Be A Lost Year'

In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the hardest hit areas were big cities, from Seattle to New York. But now, eight months after the crisis hit the U.S, new cases are surging in some small towns and rural areas around the country.

Colorado is among more than a dozen states that set a seven-day record for positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

One place seeing a significant spike is Pueblo, a former steel town with a population of just over 100,000 that is nearly 50% Hispanic.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar says that the recent increase in cases could likely be due to a combination of people relaxing during the summer, schools and the local university going back in session, and more extended family gatherings.

But ultimately, he says, "we haven't been able to put our fingers on exactly what it is."

"As we learn more and more about the virus, it's obvious that we've got to take protective measures, even if we're among friends or extended family members if we're going to prevent the spread," Gradisar says.

In excepts from his interview on NPR's All Things Considered, Gradisar discusses managing the coronavirus in his town, contact tracing and adapting new traditions.

Interview Highlights

On whether people who test positive are disclosing close contacts

There's been some reluctance, I think. The reports I get from the health department is that some people don't answer the phone when the health department calls and there's been some reluctance for people to share their information. We're hoping that we'll get some new people trained up and can change that a little bit so that we're able to quickly identify who's been exposed and infected by the virus and get them to quarantine and stay out of circulation.

On whether contact tracers have necessary language skills and cultural competence

They do. And we will be making an effort in this next round of hiring these contact tracers to make sure that they have those bilingual skills so that they can reach as many Puebloans as possible.

On how Pueblo's challenges differ from those of a city like Denver

Pueblo is not really a tourist town. So to that extent, at least we haven't been as severely affected as other parts of Colorado have. I've been quite surprised at our sales tax numbers and the fact that they've remained pretty constant. We had some months where they went down, but not nearly as much as we predicted. So in terms of sales tax collections, which is a reflection of economic activity, Pueblo has done pretty well so far.

On the upcoming holidays and family gatherings

This year has to be different. Don't do it. It's too risky. And the fact that it's important that we not get extended families together for Thanksgiving this year. If we do, chances are that some of the people will be spending Christmas on a ventilator in the ICU unit because we don't have this virus under control at this point. There's not an effective vaccine. So be careful.

Usually on Christmas Eve, I've got 40 or 50 people at my house. We have Santa Claus come for the grandkids and the great-grandkids, but this year's going to be different. It's not the end of the world. This is sort of going to be a lost year, but we're going to get through it. And hopefully by this time, next year, things will be much, much better in terms of our response to the pandemic.



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The U.S. government said tonight that Iran and Russia have taken specific actions to influence public opinion related to U.S. elections. Here's director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN RATCLIFFE: These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries.

SHAPIRO: This development comes after voters in Alaska and Florida reported receiving threatening emails this week. NPR's Miles Parks covers voting and election security and joins us now with more.

Hi, Miles.

MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey, Ari.

SHAPIRO: This was a sudden press conference. What did government officials reveal tonight?

PARKS: Basically, what they said is that foreign adversaries are at it again, at it being election interference. Notably in this case, it's Iran and Russia. Now, this is something that we knew was going to happen. Basically for the last four years, as we've learned more about Russia's efforts in 2016, what election officials and national security folks have said is that they never have really stopped. There's still a lot of incentive for American adversaries to interfere in elections.

So tonight, American election officials - national security officials, I should say - came out and said that Iran and Russia have accessed some voter rolls in a number of states. These voter rolls are generally public records. But what these countries have done is use these voter rolls to nefarious means. A number of voters - as you mentioned, Alaska and Florida, potentially a couple other states - have reported receiving threatening emails related to basically intimidating them into not voting or voting for a different candidate. Officials also said that Iran was circulating a video that seemed to indicate fraudulent votes being cast potentially from foreign countries.

SHAPIRO: What do those emails say? Tell us more about them.

PARKS: Yeah, so basically what the emails purported to be is from this far-right extremist group called The Proud Boys. And I have an email here in front of me that Alaska Public Media acquired that was sent to a voter. It says, you are currently registered as a Democrat. And we know this because we have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure. You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply.

So obviously, that's pretty terrifying if you're a voter and you don't know anything about this and you receive this in your email inbox out of the blue. One Florida county that NPR talked with said potentially hundreds if not thousands of voters in that county received these.

SHAPIRO: So what do the director of national intelligence and the FBI say they're doing about this?

PARKS: The biggest thing that they can do at this point is talk about it. You know, this is a big change from 2016, when a lot of this election interference - we know the national security officials were monitoring it, but they weren't necessarily coming out. And they were being a little bit more tight-lipped, not talking about it so much. Here's director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe again talking tonight.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RATCLIFFE: We are standing before you now to give you the confidence that we are on top of this and providing you with the most powerful weapon we have to combat these efforts - the truth.

PARKS: Basically, what officials say is that informed voters are the best defense against this sort of election interference. Now, I know some listeners are probably thinking, well, you know, aren't these people going to go to jail? But the reality is cyberthreats like this are notoriously hard to prosecute and to investigate, so I would not hold my breath for any - you know, anybody going to jail over something like this. It's just really hard to nail down who exactly did it and then to end up actually getting them in handcuffs.

SHAPIRO: Miles, you've been covering election security throughout this long campaign. How significant does this latest development tonight seem to you? Should people be worried about the security of this election?

PARKS: I think it's significant for a number of reasons. The biggest one, though, is that the government seems really intent on trying to cut through some of this misinformation around voting. The problem, however, is that there are some aspects of the government that seem at odds with this sort of message. You know, you have John Ratcliffe today saying that there's this video that Iran is circulating about fraudulent votes being cast by foreign governments. But if you remember, just a couple of months ago, President Trump was saying a very similar - has tweeted very similar things, as well as Attorney General Barr. And so there is, you know, this issue at this point at the highest level of the U.S. government where, you know, you're having some agencies fighting misinformation around voting where a lot of experts would say that a lot of that misinformation is actually, you know, being amplified by some members of the Republican Party right now.

SHAPIRO: And you've talked about Iran's role in this. What about Russia?

PARKS: Russia, at this point - what officials said tonight is that Russia also accessed these voter rolls. The problem is they don't know exactly what they're planning to do with them. They are expecting some action to come from this information that they've gathered, so voters basically should just be on the lookout. If you see something that smells fishy or seems like voter intimidation, you should contact your local election official, your state election official and report it.

SHAPIRO: NPR's Miles Parks, thank you.

PARKS: Thank you, Ari. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.