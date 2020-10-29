Community Leaders Ask Churches To Encourage Congregations To Vote On "Super Sunday"

By 8 hours ago

Councilwoman Karen White, with other community leaders, speaks at the WUSB studios on Thursday, October 29, asking churches to encourage their congregations to vote on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Credit Gemma DiCarlo / WVPE Public Radio


South Bend community leaders are asking churches to encourage their congregants to get out and vote early on Sunday, Nov. 1, just two days before Election Day.

South Bend Common Council President Karen White said "Super Sunday" started about three years ago, when she began researching how churches served as a force for change in communities of color during the Civil Rights Movement.

“We actually began to focus on churches to ensure that there would be no one in their congregation that, one, had not voted and, two, did not have transportation to do so,” White said.

That transportation will be provided by Lisa De’Berry, who has been offering free rides to the polls in what she calls her “Soul Van.”

A number of other community organizations are sponsoring Super Sunday, including Black Lives Matter - South Bend, the St. Joseph County African American Democratic Coalition and the Martin Luther King Center Senior Men’s Club. 

White said that the variety of support will help galvanize congregations of color on Sunday.

“We may have different viewpoints, but I think that’s the value of individuals coming together to ensure that our residents understand the importance of voting,” White said.

“Super Sunday” get-out-the-vote efforts will take place Sunday, Nov. 1, from 1-4 p.m.

 

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here. 

Tags: 
Super Sunday
Early Voting
churches
Karen White
Black Lives Matter - South Bend
get out the vote

Related Content

With a Week To Go, Elkhart County Sees Nearly 19% Turnout From In-Person Early Voting Alone

By Oct 28, 2020
WFIU/WTIU

Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson said that, like so many things in the year 2020, the county’s early voter turnout has been unprecedented.

“Two thousand twenty is a complete and utter anomaly when it comes to making any type of comparisons,” he said. 

As of 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, over 23,500 people had voted early in-person in Elkhart County. Anderson said that represents almost 19 percent of the county’s registered voters. 

With A Week To Go, St. Joseph County Sees 70% Increase In Early Voting So Far As Compared To 2016

By Oct 27, 2020
Justin Hicks/WVPE

It’s been three weeks since the start of early voting, which for St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn and her employees has meant 12+ hour days.

 

“It’s been challenging, and in the same respect, it’s been rewarding to see our numbers up,” Glenn said.

 

As of Monday night, based on figures provided by Glenn’s office, the county has seen approximately just under a 70% increase in early voting overall as compared to 2016 — and there’s still another week of early voting before Election Day.

How St. Joseph County Faith Leaders Are Approaching Health Department's Virtual Service Statement

By & Claire King Oct 15, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The St. Joseph County Health Department sent letters to three dozen faith leaders this week asking them to conduct virtual services through March 2021 due to COVID-19.

The request comes after the health department conducted an analysis that revealed five clusters of coronavirus associated with religious activity in the county in the last six weeks.