Community Members Express Frustration, Confusion Over Plans For South Bend Schools

Community members are continuing to express frustration over the South Bend School Board’s decision to close two elementary schools and “redesign” two others.

South Bend parents and community leaders spoke out at a meeting held by the Community Forum for Economic Justice to discuss the future of South Bend public schools.

Community Forum board member Jasmine Brown said many families feel the school board’s decision to close Hay and Tarkington Elementary was rushed, leaving many asking, “Why now?”

“Are we using COVID as an excuse to not communicate effectively or to confuse our parents and our families so that we continue to have the power being held by those on top?” Brown said.

Forum President Regina Williams-Preston said families are also confused about the school corporation’s plans to improve two “underperforming” schools, Muessel and Marquette.

She said the lack of clarity makes her concerned for the future of public education in the district.

“I think most of here are reasonably intelligent people, but we’re all confused," Williams-Preston said. "This is how you move towards privatization, is through the fog of confusion.”

Three members of the school board were present at Wednesday night’s meeting. Linda Wolfson, one of the founders of the Community Forum, said she was disappointed the other four did not attend.

The group ultimately called for each board member to hold a town hall with their district to explain the school board’s plans and get community feedback ahead of the board’s meeting on March 1.

