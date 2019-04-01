Concerns Over PFAS In Michigan Continues

Despite growing health concerns, the production of a family of fire retardant chemicals is increasing, according to an environmental group.

Perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a family of chemicals that have been found across the state of Michigan and are linked to health problems including cancer.

According to the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, or PEER, production of the chemicals has been steadily increasing despite growing concerns.

Kyla Bennett is with PEER. She says while two of the main PFAS chemicals have been phased out, manufacturers have simply replaced those with new unregulated versions of the chemicals.

“We’ve got a huge upswing in the number of these new PFAS chemicals that are being manufactured and used in this country with virtually no testing data on them,” Bennett says.

Benett adds that the EPA should ban all members of the PFAS family until they can be tested and confirmed safe.

Officials with the EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.