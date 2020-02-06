Concert Announced For Howard Park In South Bend This Summer, Tickets On Sale Friday

WVPE is a media sponsor of South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts which is bringing singer, songwriter and musician Michael Franti and Spearhead to Howard Park for a concert in July. The event will be July 24. Tickets are on sale as of Friday, Feb. 7 at 10am.

Franti's most recent album is entitled Stay Human Vol. II. He also created a self-directed documentary called Stay Human. Some of Franti's songs include Say Hey (I Love You,) Sound of Sunshine and more. More information is available about the concert, including how to get tickets, at morriscenter.org.