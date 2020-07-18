Concord Football Coaching Staffer Has COVID-19; Football Workouts Suspended Until July 27

This weekend Concord Schools has announced that football workouts are suspended until July 27 after a coaching staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

(You can read the school's release below.)

Concord Community Schools has learned that a member of the football coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member began exhibiting symptoms on Friday, July 17, was tested for COVID-19 and received a presumed positive test. The name of the individual who received a positive test will not be released.

Superintendent Dan Funston immediately notified Elkhart County Health Department officials. District leaders have communicated directly with the affected staff members and families of the students who were in contact with the individual.

“We share the community’s concern that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. We want to emphasize that this individual’s exposure to students was not considered close contact by the Elkhart County Health Department’s guidelines.” Funston said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a high-risk contact as anyone within six feet of a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. The staff member confirmed that protocols were followed and that no students were high-risk contacts.

Several other employees who were working closely alongside this individual are considered high-risk contacts. For this reason, we are following the advice of the Elkhart County Health Department and suspending football workouts until July 27. Coaching staff will be tested and, upon isolating for 10 days and receiving a negative test result, will return to lead the workouts on July 27.

Although the exposure to students is not considered high risk, district leaders have been advised by the Elkhart County Health Department that the best course of action for all individuals is to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and chest pain.

“We encourage our community to follow the advice of local, state, and national health officials, including practicing good hygiene, contacting medical professionals if symptoms present, and ensuring that social distancing is taking place,” Funston said.