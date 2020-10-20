Concord Goes To Virtual-Only Learning At Three Buildings

Concord is shifting to online only at three schools due to the number of students requiring isolation or quarantine at those buildings.

(You can read the statement from the school below.)

Concord Community Schools officials have made the decision to shift students at three buildings to virtual-only learning until Monday, November 2.

The impacted buildings are Concord Junior High School, Concord Intermediate School, and Concord West Side Elementary. This decision was made due to the percentage of students in isolation/quarantine at these three buildings.

All Concord schools are closed tomorrow (Wednesday, October 21) due to virtual parent-teacher conferences. Schools are also closed Oct. 28-30 for Fall Break.

All buildings will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, November 2. Students will resume in-person learning four days per week, with Fridays continuing as virtual learning days.