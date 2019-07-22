Concord H.S. Performing Arts Wing Damaged By Rain

By Diane Daniels 1 minute ago

Fans blow air across the stage inside the Beickman Performing Arts Center Monday morning.
Credit Photo provided by Concord Community Schools

Concord Community Schools released information today indicating that heavy rain Sunday damaged the school's Beickman Performing Arts Center, classrooms and offices.  Here are more details released by the school: 

Heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening resulted in flooding throughout the Beickman Performing Arts Center, as well as several classrooms and office spaces in the performing arts wing.

The flooding was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. Concord administrators arrived at the high school a short time later and, in accordance with established protocols, contacted custodial/maintenance staff to begin moving equipment, notified insurance representatives, and enlisted the assistance of water removal professionals.

“Unfortunately, the Beickman Performing Arts Center auditorium and adjacent classrooms took in several inches of water,” said Nate Koets, Director of Facilities. “With the help of Concord personnel and the crews from First Response, we were able to salvage equipment from the affected areas.”

According to Koets, water flowed into the loading dock on the west side of the Beickman Performing Arts Center before entering the building. Drainage and electricity was restricted in the area as a result of ongoing construction on the south side of the building. 

“We’ll need to complete the process of drying the area before we can fully determine the extent and type of repairs might be necessary,” Koets said. “We are grateful to crews from First Response who rushed to the school on Sunday night to help us begin the process of removing the water and clearing the area.”

Superintendent Tim Tahara noted that it may take several days to determine the amount of damage that was caused. 

“While it’s disappointing to find our facilities damaged, we are grateful that no one was injured. Once the initial clean-up work is completed, we’ll explore options in terms of restoration,” Tahara said. “We’re grateful to the support of our community and for our resilient staff and students who will, despite this setback, continue to look forward to the start of another great school year.”

