Concord H.S. Teacher Put On Leave

Tuesday evening Concord Community Schools announced that recently administrators were alerted of possible inappropriate comments made and conduct taken by a high school staff member.

The school corporation says it immediately started an investigation and last Friday the educator was put on administrative leave during that investigation.

As required by Indiana law, that is a paid leave.

Concord High School placed qualified substitute teachers in the classroom during the teacher’s absence.

Assistant Superintendent Tim Tahara stated “Our students deserve to learn in the very best surroundings we can provide, free from harassing and intrusive comments and questions. Any inappropriate or unlawful interference with a student’s ability to fully receive an education will not be tolerated by Concord Community Schools.”