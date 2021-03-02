Concord School Board Calls On Gov. Holcomb To Vaccinate Teachers

By Diane Daniels 35 minutes ago

The Concord School Board voted Monday night to approve a resolution calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to prioritize teachers and school staff for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. 

(You can read the resolution below.)                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                A RESOLUTION REQUESTING GOVERNOR HOLCOMB TO PRIORITIZE TEACHERS AND DISTRICT EMPLOYEES FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS BY MOVING THEM TO PHASE 1  WHEREAS, the COVID-19 global pandemic is an unprecedented public health crisis impacting every aspect of society in Elkhart and Goshen, Indiana, the United States and the world since March 2020; and   WHEREAS, the Board recognizes that COVID-19 is an unforeseen and unavoidable emergency, and in the face of that emergency has continuously implemented mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, including but not limited to:  mandating mask wearing, using social distancing protocols, utilizing COVID-19 health screening, implemented quarantining, and using intensive cleaning protocols; and
 WHEREAS, the Board recognizes the teachers and employees of Concord Community Schools as frontline workers who ensure in-person learning five days per week and have for more than 100 days thus far during school year 2020-2021; and
 WHEREAS, when in-person learning is not possible, virtual learning is provided, often simultaneously and when quarantined, teachers often choose to work virtually to ensure continuity of instruction for their students; and  
 WHEREAS, faced with limited vaccine availability, Governor Holcomb designated teachers and other school employees in Phase 2 for vaccine eligibility while acknowledging other public employees like firefighters and police officers for Phase 1 vaccination; and  
 WHEREAS, the Board recognizes an increased pressure is being placed on school districts to return to in-person learning, and recognizing the importance of Concord Community Schools to offer the safest in-person learning environment, in the best interest of all stakeholders; and  
 WHEREAS, Superintendents and Boards of School Trustees from districts across the State of Indiana are united in advocating to our state leadership to speed up access of COVID-19 vaccine availability to school district teachers and staff; and
 WHEREAS, the Board recognizes that vaccinating school teachers and staff could occur in waves, where priority was given to those meeting age and health factors first; now therefore be it  RESOLVED, that on this 1 of March, 2021, the Concord Community School Board of School Trustees call on Governor Holcomb to prioritize teachers and district employees for COVID-19 vaccinations by moving them up to Phase 1 eligibility. 

