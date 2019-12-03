Consumers Seek Class-Action Lawsuit In Response To Fair Oaks Alleged Animal Abuse

Lawyers are asking a federal judge to combine multiple lawsuits against milk distributor Fairlife and the owners of a northern Indiana dairy farm into a single class-action suit.

Consumers from several states filed lawsuits against Fair Oaks Farms, Fairlife and Coca-Cola for consumer fraud after videos last summer showed alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks. The suits allege the defendants failed to meet claims that animals were treated with care.

READ MORE: Activist Group’s Video Shows Calves Being Abused At Fair Oaks Farms

The plaintiffs have until Friday to submit paperwork that will create a lead council to represent all the lawsuits.

