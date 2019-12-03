Consumers Seek Class-Action Lawsuit In Response To Fair Oaks Alleged Animal Abuse

By Samantha Horton 10 seconds ago

The entrance to Fair Oaks Farms' agricultural tourism attraction in northern Indiana.
Credit Samantha Horton/IPB News

Lawyers are asking a federal judge to combine multiple lawsuits against milk distributor Fairlife and the owners of a northern Indiana dairy farm into a single class-action suit.

Consumers from several states filed lawsuits against Fair Oaks Farms, Fairlife and Coca-Cola for consumer fraud after videos last summer showed alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks. The suits allege the defendants failed to meet claims that animals were treated with care.

READ MORE: Activist Group’s Video Shows Calves Being Abused At Fair Oaks Farms

The plaintiffs have until Friday to submit paperwork that will create a lead council to represent all the lawsuits.

Contact Samantha at shorton@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @SamHorton5.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at:  https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/ 

Tags: 
Fair Oaks Farms
alleged animal abuse
lawsuit
DAIRY

Related Content

More Charges In Fair Oaks Farms Case And A Lawsuit Is Filed

By Associated Press Jun 12, 2019
Newton County Sheriff's Office via AP

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that one of the three fired workers, Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36, of Brook, was taken into custody and is being held at the Newton County Jail on a felony charge of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The department says U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Gardozo-Vasquez. It says there are outstanding warrants for two other former Fair Oaks workers

It’s not clear whether Gardozo-Vasquez has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Mexican Man Accused In Dairy Abuse At Fair Oaks Farms In U.S. Immigration Custody

By Associated Press Jul 26, 2019
Newton County Sheriff's Office via AP

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of abusing calves at an Indiana dairy farm that's a popular agritourism destination is in federal immigration custody.

Newton County jail officers transferred 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on July 19 after he posted bond.

ICE spokeswoman Nicole Alberico says that the Mexican national will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of accusations that he's in the country illegally.

Prosecutor: Witness Claims Undercover Activist At Fair Oaks Farms Told Workers To Abuse Animals

By Rebecca Thiele Jun 19, 2019
Animal Recovery Mission

A witness says an undercover activist at Fair Oaks Farms told farm workers to abuse animals in order to get footage for his investigation.