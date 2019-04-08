A Conversation With Janelle Shane of aiweirdness.com

Janelle Shane is the author and curator of a blog that looks at the funny side of artificial intelligence called aiweirdness.com. For the blog, Shane prompts neural networks to learn data sets from comic titles to recipes and Dungeons and Dragons character bios then come up with it’s own version. The results are often strange and funny.

Shane’s from Niles. She will speak at the South Bend Century Center on Tuesday at 2:45 in conjunction with IDEA Week. WVPE’s Jennifer Weingart sat down with Shane to talk about the blog and some of what’s possible with AI.

Shane also has a book coming out in November called “You Look Like a Thing and I Love You: How A-I Works and How it’s Making the World a Weirder Place”

 

Idea Week
Janelle Shane
Artificial Intelligence
Neural Networks

