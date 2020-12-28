Convicted Killer Of Goshen College Professor Sentenced To 115 Years

Prof. Jim Miller, Goshen College, was killed in 2011. The man accused in the murder was found guilty in the case on Nov. 12, 2020.
The man convicted of the 2011 murder of Goshen College biology professor Jim Miller has been sentenced to 115 years in prison. 

Winston Corbett, 25, was sentenced to 65 years for Miller’s murder and 50 years for the attempted murder of Millers’ wife, Linda. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

A jury found Corbett guilty on both counts in November. He was arrested in 2018 for the 2011 home invasion that killed Miller and injured his wife.

Several members of Miller’s family testified at the sentencing, including Linda Miller. All offered testimony of how Miller’s death has affected their lives emotionally, psychologically and financially over the last nine years.

Judge Michael Christofeno of the Elkhart County Circuit Court found that even though Corbett was 16 at the time of his offense and had no prior criminal record, his crime was severe enough to traumatize the community and justify an enhanced sentence.

Corbett indicated that he would appeal the sentence.

In response to the guilty verdict last month, Goshen College released the following statement on Nov. 13.

We offer our prayers, love and hope for healing to all affected by this conclusion. We will continue to choose to remember Jim for how he lived, rather than how he died. He was an extraordinary biology professor who made a profound impact on hundreds of our students, many of whom are carrying on his legacy today as family physicians, researchers, nurses and surgeons around the world — including in the current fight against the pandemic. He is dearly missed.

 

