Couple Donates $10 Million Toward New Purdue Bands Building

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A new building for Purdue University's bands and orchestras program will be named after a Florida couple who donated $10 million toward the project.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the donation from Marc and Sharon Hagle on Saturday.

Marc Hagle is president of the Florida-based real estate company Tricor International.

He graduated from Purdue in 1971 with a bachelor's degree and in 1972 with a master's.

As a student, he performed in the symphonic band and in the marching band drum line, including at the 1967 Rose Bowl.

The building will be named Marc and Sharon Hagle Hall.