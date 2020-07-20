COVID-19 Cases Increasing In People Under 30 In St. Joseph County

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in St. Joseph County, Indiana, especially among people under the age of 30. This increasing infection rate among young people is a new trend.

Since the beginning of July, 45 percent of COVID-19 cases in St. Joe County have been people under the age of 30. That’s according to Dr. Mark Fox with the County Health Department.

He said this wasn’t always the case. During the beginning of the pandemic most COVID-19 infections were people in their 30’s and 40’s.

Fox said the shift in more cases among younger people is concerning because even though teens and young adults aren’t a high risk group, they can spread the virus to those who are high risk.

“What I fear and what we’re starting to see a little bit of now are the secondary infections where the parents or grandparents of some of these younger people who got infected at the early of the month are now getting infected.”

Fox said the spike in COVID-19 cases in people under 30 can mostly be attributed to large social gatherings and celebrations.

