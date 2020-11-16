COVID-19 Liability Protections Are A Top Legislative Priority In 2021 Indiana Session

The four legislative caucus leaders, (starting from top right, going clockwise) Sen. Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville), Rep. Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne), Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) and Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) discuss the upcoming session with Indiana Chamber of Commerce Vice President Tom Schuman.
Indiana legislative leaders say liability protections around COVID-19 could be the first order of business when the General Assembly starts its new session. 

The proposed concept – already being enacted in some states – would provide businesses, non-profits, schools and health care facilities with protections from civil lawsuits. For example, if a person visited a store and then got the virus, they couldn’t turn around and sue that store owner.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said it’s a top priority for the 2021 session.

“It’s important to try and build back in some confidence to our companies and our charitable organizations and even some other, like, governmental entities so that they feel like they can get back out there and get back to work,” Bray said.

Leaders of both parties agree that a bill to create those liability protections – limited to the pandemic – could pass out of the legislature and go to the governor within the first month of session.

